Jersey City student shot a block from school, official says
A student at Whitney M. Young Jr. School 15 in Jersey City was shot in the calf about a block from the school on Tuesday, Jan. 31. ) A Jersey City grammar school student suffered a gunshot wound while walking home about a block from the school, an official confirmed. Maryann Dickar, the spokeswoman for the Jersey City Public Schools, said the student attends Whitney M. Young Jr. School 15 on Stegman Street, but did not have the student's age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Tue
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Mon
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC