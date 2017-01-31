Jersey City student shot a block from school, official says

A student at Whitney M. Young Jr. School 15 in Jersey City was shot in the calf about a block from the school on Tuesday, Jan. 31. ) A Jersey City grammar school student suffered a gunshot wound while walking home about a block from the school, an official confirmed. Maryann Dickar, the spokeswoman for the Jersey City Public Schools, said the student attends Whitney M. Young Jr. School 15 on Stegman Street, but did not have the student's age.

