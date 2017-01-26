Jersey City student named finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search
A McNair Academic High School student is one of 40 finalists heading for Washington, D.C., to compete in the Regeneron Science Talent Search in March. Jackson Weaver, a 17-year-old senior, secured his spot in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school students for his project "The Electrifying Speed of Enzymes."
