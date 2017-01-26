Jersey City student named finalist in...

Jersey City student named finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A McNair Academic High School student is one of 40 finalists heading for Washington, D.C., to compete in the Regeneron Science Talent Search in March. Jackson Weaver, a 17-year-old senior, secured his spot in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school students for his project "The Electrifying Speed of Enzymes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticketeers on streets Jan 27 JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) Jan 27 crysw2003 27
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 26 Abscam 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 26 bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Bayonne Schools Jan 19 Mominstress 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC