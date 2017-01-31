Jersey City school shoots for the stars with Box Tops for Education goal
St. Joseph Catholic School in Jersey City is looking to collect 200,000 box tops as part of the Box Tops for Education program. The students at St. Joseph Catholic School are collecting box tops from a variety of products as part of the Box Tops for Education program, an initiative launched by General Mills in 1996 that helps support students and schools across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|10 hr
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Mon
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC