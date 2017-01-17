Jersey City resident celebrates her 105th birthday

JERSEY CITY - When Susie Pierce was born in Greensboro, Georgia in 1912, Arizona wasn't yet an official state, the Titanic had yet to depart on its fateful maiden voyage, and Woodrow Wilson was still governor of New Jersey. Surrounded by numerous family members, Pierce celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday with a party at Peace Care St. Joseph's in Jersey City, where she lives.

