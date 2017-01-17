Jersey City resident celebrates her 1...

Jersey City resident celebrates her 105th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY - When Susie Pierce was born in Greensboro, Georgia in 1912, Arizona wasn't yet an official state, the Titanic had yet to depart on its fateful maiden voyage, and Woodrow Wilson was still governor of New Jersey. Surrounded by numerous family members, Pierce celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday with a party at Peace Care St. Joseph's in Jersey City, where she lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bayonne Schools 16 hr Mominstress 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Wed Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus... Jan 16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 4
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 12 Nancy Cirigliano 29
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h... Jan 8 New to New Jersey 2
Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 3
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC