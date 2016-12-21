Jersey City NAACP branch to honor Dr. Lena Edwards at annual MLK breakfast
Dr. Lena Edwards, the ground-breaking obstetrician-gynecologist, will be honored posthumously with the 2017 Image Award at the Jersey City NAACP branch's 36th annual Martin Luther King breakfast, officials announced. Edwards, one of the first board-certified black female OB/GYNs in the country, is said to have delivered more than 5,000 babies during her career.
