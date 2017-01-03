Jersey City musicians and comics plan benefit for Standing Rock protest

Crazy & The Brains will be among the bands and comics performing at the benefit for Standing Rock on Saturday, January 7. Back in September, a court injunction stopped the Army Corps of Engineers from moving forward with the Dakota Access Pipeline, after protests by the Cheyenne Sioux Nation captured national attention. But the saga at Standing Rock is far from over, and on Saturday, January 7, a coalition of local bands will be raising consciousness to aid the protesters who remain at the site to insure that the government keeps its promises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.