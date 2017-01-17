Jersey City moms headed to Women's March on Washington
Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the Women's March on Washington, directed at President-elect Donald Trump. Jersey City will represent this weekend at the Women's March on Washington , with at least two buses of anti-Donald Trump protesters headed to the nation's capital early Saturday morning.
