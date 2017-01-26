Jersey City man facing a dozen drug charges had 'strong odor of unburnt marijuana'
Jersey City police say a 28-year-old man was carrying drugs in a Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood on Wednesday when they stopped to question him about an unrelated crime. Rasheen Jordan-Bostick, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of 38 bags of marijuana and 18 bags of heroin, as well as intent to distribute, according to the court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticketeers on streets
|15 hr
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|crysw2003
|27
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Thu
|Abscam
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC