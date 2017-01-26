Jersey City man facing a dozen drug c...

Jersey City man facing a dozen drug charges had 'strong odor of unburnt marijuana'

40 min ago

Jersey City police say a 28-year-old man was carrying drugs in a Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood on Wednesday when they stopped to question him about an unrelated crime. Rasheen Jordan-Bostick, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of 38 bags of marijuana and 18 bags of heroin, as well as intent to distribute, according to the court records.

