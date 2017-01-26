Jersey City man faces judge in Facebook witness tampering case
JERSEY CITY -- A Hudson County judge today ordered bail lowered for a Jersey City man who posted police interview videos on Facebook in what prosecutors say was an effort to incite an "overwhelming lynch mob" targeting people for cooperating with police. Jacob V. Hudnut, attorney for 31-year-old Laquan Clark, argued in a court hearing this morning for Clark to be released from jail, with Hudnut accusing authorities of waging an overzealous prosecution of Clark by charging him with two counts of first-degree witness tampering.
