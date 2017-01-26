Jersey City man arrested after dropping bundle of heroin in front of officers, cops say
Cory Bell, 38, was arrested and charged for having 150 bags of heroin in his car Tuesday morning, according to court records. (Caitlin Mota JERSEY CITY - A city man was arrested after dropping a bundle of heroin in front of police officers during a traffic stop, according to court records.
