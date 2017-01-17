Jersey City man accused of shooting man released from jail
Felix A. Torres, 23, of Jersey City appeared today in Central Judicial Processing via video link from the Hudson County jail in Kearny on Jan. 21, 2017 on the charges of aggravated assault and weapons offenses. Jonathan Lin JERSEY CITY -- A 23-year-old city man accused of shooting another man has been released from the Hudson County jail in Kearny under conditions set by the state's new bail reform law .
