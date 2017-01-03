Jersey City councilman to speak at Temple Beth-El's MLK service
Jersey City Ward B Councilman Chris Gadsden will be the keynote speaker at Temple Beth-El of Jersey City's 32nd annual Martin Luther King service on Friday, Jan. 13. The service, which starts at 7:45 p.m. and is open to the public, will be led by guest Rabbi Leana Moritt and student Cantor Jen Benrey. The service honors the life, work and vision of civil rights leader the Rev.
