Jersey City council members split on filling vacancy
Michael Griffin, left, and Jermaine Robinson are two of the top contenders for the Ward F council vacancy in Jersey City. Jermaine Robinson, 41, who owns Light Rail Cafe and is property manager at the Hub shopping center, and Michael Griffin, 40, housekeeping manager at a New York City hotel who also volunteers for local business group Jackson Hill Main Street Management Corp. The two men were among the more than 20 people who sought to represent Ward F, which includes a swath of the southeastern portion of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne Schools
|Thu
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Wed
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC