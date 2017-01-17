Jersey City council members split on filling vacancy

Michael Griffin, left, and Jermaine Robinson are two of the top contenders for the Ward F council vacancy in Jersey City. Jermaine Robinson, 41, who owns Light Rail Cafe and is property manager at the Hub shopping center, and Michael Griffin, 40, housekeeping manager at a New York City hotel who also volunteers for local business group Jackson Hill Main Street Management Corp. The two men were among the more than 20 people who sought to represent Ward F, which includes a swath of the southeastern portion of the city.

