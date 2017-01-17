Jersey City council may fill vacancy ...

Jersey City council may fill vacancy at Saturday night meeting

City Council President Rolando Lavarro said Saturday may be the only time all eight members of the body can meet before the deadline to appointment a replacement for Diane Coleman, who stepped down from the Ward F council seat on Dec. 30 to become the county register. The council meets for its next regular meeting on Jan. 25, before the 30-day deadline to fill the vacancy, but not every council member will be present.

