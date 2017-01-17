Jersey City council may fill vacancy at Saturday night meeting
City Council President Rolando Lavarro said Saturday may be the only time all eight members of the body can meet before the deadline to appointment a replacement for Diane Coleman, who stepped down from the Ward F council seat on Dec. 30 to become the county register. The council meets for its next regular meeting on Jan. 25, before the 30-day deadline to fill the vacancy, but not every council member will be present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC