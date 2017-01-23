Jersey City chorus looking for new members
North River Sing, founded by Liz Morrill in 2015, has about 35 members who sing jazz standards and show tunes at semi-annual concerts at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church on Wayne Street. Auditions for the chorus' June concert are next week.
