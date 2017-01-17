Jersey City bodega reopens after 2 wo...

Jersey City bodega reopens after 2 workers charged with illegal gambling

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- A West Side Avenue bodega was open again Monday after two workers were charged with running an illegal gambling ring inside the business. Neolisa E. Garcia-Sanchez, 26, of Freeman Avenue, and Jose Luis Antonio Garcia, 38, of Duncan Avenue, were arrested Sunday afternoon after police raided Garcia Deli and Grocery , city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus... 20 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 4
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 12 Nancy Cirigliano 29
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h... Jan 8 New to New Jersey 2
Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 3
save america vote trump. (May '16) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Pimps are slave owners right now still in Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC