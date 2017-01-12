Jersey City bodega raided days after cops assaulted at troubled intersection
Plain clothes officers were inside Garcia Deli and Grocery at the Gautier intersection at about 3:30 p.m. Sources say police were investigating an illegal gambling operating inside the business. On Wednesday night, two police officers were assaulted when they went issue a ticket to a man "yelling and acting erratically" near the business.
