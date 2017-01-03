Jersey City attorney a Woman of Achievement
Attorney Heather G. Suarez has been named a Woman Of Achievement by the New Jersey Law Journal. Heather G. Suarez, an attorney and counsel with Suarez & Suarez of Jersey City, was recently named one of 25 Women of Achievement in the state's legal community by the New Jersey Law Journal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Thu
|Big Pat
|1
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC