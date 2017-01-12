Jersey City artist will display photos in Hoboken in February
The Gallery at Garden Street Lofts at 1425 Garden St. will host work by Jersey City based photographer Rob Jenkins this February. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate the debut of Rob Jenkins photography.
