Installation of new CCTV cameras begins in Jersey City

9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The City Council in December approved two contracts worth more than $600,000 to purchase and install 62 cameras throughout the city. The City has since contracted with Millennium Communications Group, which had workers out Thursday installing advanced fiber optic cable in preparation for the placement of the new cameras.

