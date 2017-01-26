In Hoboken public housing, shootings highlight safety concerns

HOBOKEN -- It was the morning after 18-year-old Adrian Rivera was fatally shot inside his family's apartment at Hoboken's Andrew Jackson Gardens public housing complex, and the door to the building was supposed to be locked. It's always supposed to be locked, just like the doors at all of the buildings at Jackson Gardens, the red brick village of income-restricted apartments run by the Hoboken Housing Authority on the city's western edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.