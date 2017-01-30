Hudson County 'road rage' attorney facing new ethics charges
JERSEY CITY -- A Hudson County attorney who received a three-month suspension of his law license in 2015 over a road rage incident is now facing a 15-count ethics complaint that alleges he knowingly misappropriated $127,844 related to his private law practice. The attorney, John Collins, has been on the county payroll since 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
