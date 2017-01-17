How many accidents every town in N.J....

How many accidents every town in N.J. had last year

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

While deaths and injuries on New Jersey roads have seen a recent rise, the total number of crashes is declining. The Department of Transportation recorded more than 270,000 accidents in 2015 from reports filed by individual police departments, according to an NJ Advance Media analysis of 1.4 million accident records from 2011 to 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Sat Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Bayonne Schools Jan 19 Mominstress 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus... Jan 16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 4
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 12 Nancy Cirigliano 29
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h... Jan 8 New to New Jersey 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Hudson County was issued at January 23 at 3:59AM EST

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC