Hispanic org partners with Hudson County for lead paint abatement program
Mark Orlowski shows what he said are paint chips from the Bayonne Bridge that have landed on the ground outside his house on West 3rd Street in Bayonne, Thursday, June 18, 2015. A local Hispanic organization is teaming with Hudson County to host an open house for people who are worried about lead poisoning in their homes.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne Schools
|2 hr
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Wed
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
