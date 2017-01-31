Hearing delayed for man charged in Hoboken teen's murder
JERSEY CITY -- A hearing for one of two men charged with killing an 18-year-old inside his Hoboken apartment was abruptly postponed Tuesday afternoon. Khalif Geiger, 20, is charged with multiple counts of murder, robbery, and weapons offenses for the Jan. 24 killing of Adrian Rivera .
