Healthy activities on tap at 'Mind, B...

Healthy activities on tap at 'Mind, Body, and Soul' festival in Jersey City

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- Plenty of fun and healthy fitness activities were available to city residents today at the Hudson Mall during the "Mind, Body and Soul" festival. The festival -- "It's Your Move -- Mind, Body and Soul" -- was held at the mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured activities such as a chess competition for the mind; yoga and Zumba for the body; and music for the soul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticketeers on streets Fri JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) Fri crysw2003 27
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Thu Abscam 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Thu bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Bayonne Schools Jan 19 Mominstress 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,268 • Total comments across all topics: 278,361,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC