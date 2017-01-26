Healthy activities on tap at 'Mind, Body, and Soul' festival in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY -- Plenty of fun and healthy fitness activities were available to city residents today at the Hudson Mall during the "Mind, Body and Soul" festival. The festival -- "It's Your Move -- Mind, Body and Soul" -- was held at the mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured activities such as a chess competition for the mind; yoga and Zumba for the body; and music for the soul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticketeers on streets
|Fri
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Fri
|crysw2003
|27
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Thu
|Abscam
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC