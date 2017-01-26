Healthy activities on tap at 'Mind, Body, and Soul' festival in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY -- Plenty of fun and healthy fitness activities were available to city residents today at the Hudson Mall during the "Mind, Body and Soul" festival. The festival -- "It's Your Move -- Mind, Body and Soul" -- was held at the mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured activities such as a chess competition for the mind; yoga and Zumba for the body; and music for the soul.

