Gun, drugs recovered and 1 taken into custody on MLK Drive in Jersey City
A man was taken into custody and a handgun and drugs were recovered on Martin Luther King Drive Friday afternoon. Police were seen investigating the incident on Martin Luther King Drive, near Bidwell Avenue, at 2 p.m. Friday.
