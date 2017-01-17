Gruesome killing of Connecticut man w...

Gruesome killing of Connecticut man was an attempt to avoid jail, report says

11 hrs ago

OCEANPORT - A motion filed by an attorney for a borough man charged in connection with the brutal slaying of a Connecticut man gives potential insight into the motive for the killing, NYPost.com reported. Max Gemma, 29, of Oceanport, the son of the former Oceanport Mayor Gordon Gemma, was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in December in connection with the November killing of Joseph "Joey" Comunale of Stamford, Conn.

