Gruesome killing of Connecticut man was an attempt to avoid jail, report says
OCEANPORT - A motion filed by an attorney for a borough man charged in connection with the brutal slaying of a Connecticut man gives potential insight into the motive for the killing, NYPost.com reported. Max Gemma, 29, of Oceanport, the son of the former Oceanport Mayor Gordon Gemma, was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in December in connection with the November killing of Joseph "Joey" Comunale of Stamford, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne Schools
|22 hr
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Wed
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC