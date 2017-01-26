Get immersed in hip-hop at HCCC art show

Get immersed in hip-hop at HCCC art show

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Hip-Hop was the most listened to genre in the world in 2015 according to an analysis by music streaming giant Spotify. Their most streamed artist for 2016 was Drake, a rapper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticketeers on streets 5 hr JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) 6 hr crysw2003 27
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti 20 hr Abscam 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) 22 hr bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Wed joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Bayonne Schools Jan 19 Mominstress 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC