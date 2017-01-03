Gas prices are surging in N.J., and the worst may be still to come
An expert says a key to slowing the price run-up will be when oil producing nations bail out of an OPEC agreement to cut oil production. That's not an if, that's a when, based on the history of past OPEC agreements, experts agree.
