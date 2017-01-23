Fulop re-election team outraising challengers
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop's re-election team is outraising his competitors, according to new campaign finance reports. Michael Dempsey JERSEY CITY -- The re-election campaign of Mayor Steve Fulop , with a partial City Council slate already announced at the Jersey City Democratic Committee at his disposal, outraised his mayoral challengers in the last quarter of 2016.
