Fulop picks 'Old Friends' for re-election slate: Political Insider
Mayor Steve Fulop announced a partial slate of council candidates for his 2017 re-election bid, incumbents Councilwoman-at-large Joyce Watterman, Councilman-at-large Daniel Rivera, Council President Rolando Lavarro and Ward E Councilwoman Candice Osborne. , respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 10
|Abdul Jabbar
|1
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC