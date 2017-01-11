Former member of Gov. Christie's cabinet running for Assembly
Former State Labor Commissioner Harold Wirths, on right, joined Gov. Chris Christie in April 2016 in Jersey City for an announcement on business tax relief. Wirths said, if elected, he will resign from the State Parole Board, to which he was nominated by Christie upon exiting as commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Tue
|Abdul Jabbar
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Njgirl555
|11
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC