Federal probe of police continues Jersey City restricts duties of 11 police officers

After more than a year of investigation that included intensive surveillance, Jersey City has placed 11 police officers on restricted duty, pending the outcome of a federal probe into allegations they abused city policy and laws that regulate off-duty private security work. Apparently initiated by the city department of Public Safety, the investigation centers on the way Jersey City police officers work off-duty shifts providing security and traffic control for road openings and construction projects.

