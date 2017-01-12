Famous structures help teach about math, more
This is one in a series of articles by students at Mahatma Gandhi Elementary School 23 in Jersey City. Look for their stories in The Jersey Journal on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month under the designation "The Hawk's Eye."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|LT_truth
|12
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Tue
|Abdul Jabbar
|1
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC