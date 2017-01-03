Drunk driver flips car in hotel parking lot, police say
The Meadowlands View Hotel in North Bergen, where police say a Jersey City man overturned his car in the lot while DWI Sunday night. NORTH BERGEN -- A 24-year-old Jersey City man was hospitalized after police say he struck three other cars before flipping his own in the parking lot of a North Bergen hotel.
