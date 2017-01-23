Did you miss these stories over the weekend?
Hoboken's crime rates have held relatively steady for the past year, according to data released by the Police Department, which shows only slight increases and decreases in certain areas. Every year the Hoboken Police Department and police departments around the country submit data on their town's crime to state police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC