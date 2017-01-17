Defiance, despair, denial in Jersey C...

Defiance, despair, denial in Jersey City after Trump's inauguration

15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

In this Democratic stronghold, residents reacted to President Donald Trump's inauguration yesterday with defiance, sadness and denial. Trump took office at noon, vowing in his inaugural address to bring back American jobs and wealth.

