Couple killed in triple homicide remembered as 'funny, loving'

JERSEY CITY -- A cardboard box containing three lit candles was placed outside the two-story home on Fulton Avenue where a gruesome triple homicide took place Monday night. Authorities said 25-year-old Janaya Lee, 26-year-old Ishear Bailey, and 31-year-old Quadel Chisolm were all shot dead inside 101 Fulton Ave. at about 10 p.m. Monday.

