Cops searching for burglar who stole from firefighters as they rescued teenager

Firefighters returning to their firehouse at 468 Ocean Ave. Thursday night after responding to a two-alarm blaze discovered the house had been burglarized, according to Fire Chief Darren Rivers. (Corey McDonald JERSEY CITY - Authorities are determined to find the burglar who broke into an Ocean Avenue firehouse Thursday night and brazenly stole firefighters' personal items while they were out rescuing boy from a two-alarm blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.