Cops searching for burglar who stole ...

Cops searching for burglar who stole from firefighters as they rescued teenager

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Firefighters returning to their firehouse at 468 Ocean Ave. Thursday night after responding to a two-alarm blaze discovered the house had been burglarized, according to Fire Chief Darren Rivers. (Corey McDonald JERSEY CITY - Authorities are determined to find the burglar who broke into an Ocean Avenue firehouse Thursday night and brazenly stole firefighters' personal items while they were out rescuing boy from a two-alarm blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticketeers on streets 11 hr JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) 12 hr crysw2003 27
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Thu Abscam 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Thu bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Bayonne Schools Jan 19 Mominstress 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC