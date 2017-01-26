Cops searching for burglar who stole from firefighters as they rescued teenager
Firefighters returning to their firehouse at 468 Ocean Ave. Thursday night after responding to a two-alarm blaze discovered the house had been burglarized, according to Fire Chief Darren Rivers. (Corey McDonald JERSEY CITY - Authorities are determined to find the burglar who broke into an Ocean Avenue firehouse Thursday night and brazenly stole firefighters' personal items while they were out rescuing boy from a two-alarm blaze.
