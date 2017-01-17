Controversial Jersey City liquor stor...

Controversial Jersey City liquor store plan blocked

17 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Frank J. Nostrame, left, speaks to the Jersey City Alcoholic Beverage Control board regarding a liquor license transfer application. (Terrence T. McDonald The action, announced at tonight's meeting of the city ABC board, kills for now the plan to open the liquor store, opposed by the owner of one of the preschools and residents of the area who said the store would attract vagrants and troublemakers.

