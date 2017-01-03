Clothing chain The Limited closing stores nationwide, reports say
Women's clothing company The Limited is closing all of its 250 retail stores by Sunday, including its New Jersey locations, reports said. The Limited operated brick and mortar stores at locations including the Freehold Raceway Mall, Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge, Bridgewater Commons, Menlo Park Mall and Newport Centre in Jersey City, its website said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 5
|Big Pat
|1
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC