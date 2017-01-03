City celebrates Hamilton's 260th

City celebrates Hamilton's 260th

The event included an appearance by Premier Vance Amory of Nevis, the small Caribbean island where Hamilton was born on Jan. 11, 1757. In addition to being one of the nation's founding fathers, Hamilton was also a founder of Jersey City of sorts.

