CIA boss: Roots as 'white male from New Jersey' led to respect for diversity
In what was likely his final interview as CIA Director, John Brennan reflected on his three-decade career with the spy agency and how his upbringing in New Jersey motivated him to create a workforce that embraced diversity. Brennan told The Wall Street Journal Monday that growing up "a white male from New Jersey" taught him to value people's differences - particularly their sexual orientation.
