Central Avenue bridge over Route 139 in Jersey City to close for 6 months

The Central Avenue bridge over the lower level of Route 139 in Jersey City will be closed for roughly six months, starting at 11 p.m. tonight, as part of the Pulaski Skyway replacement project. In anticipation of the closing of the Central Avenue bridge, which spans four lanes of traffic on the elevated Route 139, the nearby Baldwin Avenue bridge was reopened Wednesday after the bridge deck was replaced.

