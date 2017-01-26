Buildings evacuated after gas line ruptured in Jersey City
The Veterans Memorial housing building for St. Peter's University on Glenwood Avenue has been evacuated as a precaution. A gas line was ruptured on Glenwood Avenue in Jersey City this morning and the buildings on the block have been evacuated, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Wed
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC