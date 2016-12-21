Bridgegate lawyers still making money...

Bridgegate lawyers still making money off Jersey City

1 hr ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Nearly eight weeks after a verdict was reached in the federal Bridgegate case, Jersey City is still being represented by an outside attorney the city said was hired in part to handle "information requests" related to the closely watched trial. The city's hiring of West Orange firm Arleo & Donohue has become a flash point for Mayor Steve Fulop's critics, who believe the administration is not forthcoming about the work the firm is doing.

