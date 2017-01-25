Bloomfield men get 7 years for roles in Kearny jeweler's murder

JERSEY CITY -- Two Bloomfield men have been sentenced to seven years in jail for their roles in the 2009 murder of a Kearny jeweler. Elvis Feratovic, 30, and Edmir Sokoli, 29, both pleaded guilty to robbery in connection with the death of Xavier Egoavil, who was killed inside his own jewelry store, Rachel Jeweler's.

