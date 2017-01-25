Bloomfield men get 7 years for roles in Kearny jeweler's murder
JERSEY CITY -- Two Bloomfield men have been sentenced to seven years in jail for their roles in the 2009 murder of a Kearny jeweler. Elvis Feratovic, 30, and Edmir Sokoli, 29, both pleaded guilty to robbery in connection with the death of Xavier Egoavil, who was killed inside his own jewelry store, Rachel Jeweler's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|19 hr
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC