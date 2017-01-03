'Big Small Show' returning to Jersey City gallery

Victory Hall Drawing Room will host its fourth annual "Big Small Show," an exhibition featuring 3D artwork and drawings from nearly 100 different artists. The show, which will open Jan. 20 and run until Feb. 18, is curated by Anne Trauben and will feature work from artists such as Alan Walker, Beth Dary, Eliot Markell, Tamar Zinn, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.