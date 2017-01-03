Bayonne saw 3 robberies over the holi...

Bayonne saw 3 robberies over the holidays, cops say

The city saw three robberies between Christmas Eve and the day after New Year's Day, police said. On Dec. 24 around 2:11 a.m., three men, one of whom displayed a knife, assaulted a 19-year-old city man at 24th Street and Avenue A and fled with his phone and other personal belongings, according to police.

